Food hygiene ratings given to seven Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tarab Lounge Liverpool at 45 - 47 London Road, Liverpool; rated on November 30
• Rated 3: Roski at 16 Rodney Street, Liverpool; rated on March 24
• Rated 3: Mamasan Bar & Brasserie, 24 College Lane, L1 3DS at 24 College Lane, Liverpool; rated on December 24
• Rated 1: Kurdistan Cafe at 55 - 57 London Road, Liverpool; rated on March 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The ARC Hotel at 95 Anfield Road, Liverpool; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: Avenues at 2a Maryland Street, Liverpool; rated on November 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Good Shepherd Noodle Bar & Asian takeaway at 19 Broad Green Road, Liverpool; rated on April 13