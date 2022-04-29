Food hygiene ratings given to seven Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tarab Lounge Liverpool at 45 - 47 London Road, Liverpool; rated on November 30

• Rated 3: Roski at 16 Rodney Street, Liverpool; rated on March 24

• Rated 3: Mamasan Bar & Brasserie, 24 College Lane, L1 3DS at 24 College Lane, Liverpool; rated on December 24

• Rated 1: Kurdistan Cafe at 55 - 57 London Road, Liverpool; rated on March 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The ARC Hotel at 95 Anfield Road, Liverpool; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Avenues at 2a Maryland Street, Liverpool; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: