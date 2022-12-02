Food hygiene ratings given to six Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Pizza Scran at 23 Dovecot Place, Liverpool; rated on November 3
• Rated 3: Landmark Indian Restaurant at 279 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on November 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: Harrisons Bar & Kitchen at 23 North John Street, Liverpool; rated on November 3
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 3: King Taco at 281 Pilch Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 3
• Rated 3: Marmaris County Fast Food at 103 County Road, Liverpool; rated on November 3
• Rated 1: Chows Fish And Chips at 75 City Road, Liverpool; rated on November 3