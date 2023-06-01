Register
Food hygiene ratings given to six Liverpool establishments

By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 1: Naz's at 183 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on May 3

    Takeaways

    And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Pizza Express at Unit L12 New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool; rated on May 22

    • Rated 5: Chopstix Noodle Bar at Unit E St Georges Way St Johns Precinct, Liverpool; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: Ranchers at 38 Walton Vale, Liverpool; rated on May 17

    • Rated 3: Lucky Star at 367 Walton Breck Road, Liverpool; rated on May 3

    • Rated 1: Pizza one at 240 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on May 3