Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Slug And Lettuce at Slug And Lettuce 16 North John Street, Liverpool; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Murphy's Gin at 8 Regent Road, Liverpool; rated on May 4

• Rated 2: PD Brunchin at First Floor 24 Richmond Street, Liverpool; rated on April 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Underground Gin Society at 48a Castle Street, Liverpool; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Hot Water Comedy Club at 45 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: XOXO at Victoria Buildings 15 Victoria Street, Liverpool; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Angels Paradise at 31 Princes Street, Liverpool; rated on April 21

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Laros at 41 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Greggs at Queen Square Centre Roe Street, Liverpool; rated on May 10