Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Slug And Lettuce at Slug And Lettuce 16 North John Street, Liverpool; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Murphy's Gin at 8 Regent Road, Liverpool; rated on May 4
• Rated 2: PD Brunchin at First Floor 24 Richmond Street, Liverpool; rated on April 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Underground Gin Society at 48a Castle Street, Liverpool; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Hot Water Comedy Club at 45 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: XOXO at Victoria Buildings 15 Victoria Street, Liverpool; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Angels Paradise at 31 Princes Street, Liverpool; rated on April 21
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Laros at 41 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Greggs at Queen Square Centre Roe Street, Liverpool; rated on May 10
• Rated 1: Pizza Oscar at 261 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on April 20