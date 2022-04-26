Food hygiene ratings handed to 21 Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: BERRINGTON'S at 12 Smithdown Place, Liverpool; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Picnic at 509 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Piccolino at 14a Cook Street, Liverpool; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Phase One at 40 Seel Street, Liverpool; rated on November 10

• Rated 4: Shirin Cafe at 573 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on March 28

• Rated 3: The Brunch Club at Former 37 To 41 Duke Street, Liverpool; rated on March 28

• Rated 3: Titos at 76 Upper Parliament Street, Liverpool; rated on March 25

• Rated 2: Mr Chilli at Mr Chilili 92 Seel Street, Liverpool; rated on February 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Motel at 5 - 7 Fleet Street, Liverpool; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Dockleaf Filter Bay at Dockleaf Cains Brewery Village Stanhope Street, Liverpool; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Level at Level Bar 18 - 20 Fleet Street, Liverpool; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Black Rabbit at Black Rabbit Shot Co 41 Fleet Street, Liverpool; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Pure at Pure 7 - 9 Back Colquitt Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9

• Rated 3: Allerton Manor Golf Club -The Old Stables/ Fletchers at Club House Complex Allerton Park Golf Course Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on October 28

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bravo Pizza at 81 High Street, Liverpool; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Harry's Continental at 133 High Street, Liverpool; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Gemellis at 563 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on March 3

• Rated 3: Mr Kebab at 22 Slater Street, Liverpool; rated on March 28

• Rated 3: BBQ PLACE at 278 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on November 29

• Rated 1: Quirky Burgers at 189 County Road, Liverpool; rated on March 23