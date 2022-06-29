Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa coffee at Belle Vale Shopping Centre Childwall Valley Road, Liverpool; rated on June 8

• Rated 1: La Gomera Bistro & Steak at 83 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on May 26

• Rated 1: Restaurant Dracula at 263 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on May 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Brown Cow at 10 Halewood Road, Liverpool; rated on June 8

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hiba's Cuisine at 175 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 4 Belle Vale Shopping Centre Childwall Valley Road, Liverpool; rated on June 8

• Rated 4: Top Wok at 5 Childwall Five Ways, Liverpool; rated on May 30