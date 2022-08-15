Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cirq D Play at 120 Great Homer Street, Liverpool; rated on August 10
• Rated 4: Wok and Go at 57 Hanover Street, Liverpool; rated on August 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Allerton Oak at 190 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on August 10
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Jungle Grill at 24 County Road, Liverpool; rated on July 4