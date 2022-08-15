Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool establishments

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cirq D Play at 120 Great Homer Street, Liverpool; rated on August 10

• Rated 4: Wok and Go at 57 Hanover Street, Liverpool; rated on August 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Allerton Oak at 190 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on August 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: