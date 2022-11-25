Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
• Rated 4: Caffe Nero at 17 Peters Arcade, Liverpool; rated on October 27
• Rated 1: Duman at 28 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on October 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Shenanigans at 77 Tithebarn Street, Liverpool; rated on October 27
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
Advertisement
• Rated 1: Chong Hing at 246 Walton Road, Liverpool; rated on October 27