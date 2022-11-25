Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Caffe Nero at 17 Peters Arcade, Liverpool; rated on October 27

    • Rated 1: Duman at 28 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on October 27

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Shenanigans at 77 Tithebarn Street, Liverpool; rated on October 27

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Chong Hing at 246 Walton Road, Liverpool; rated on October 27