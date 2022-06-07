Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ruby Blues / Cotton Club at 4 Charlotte Row 53 Great Charlotte Street, Liverpool; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Sutikku Bowl at 124 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on May 25

• Rated 4: OCS Group Ltd at Liverpool Womens Hospital Crown Street, Liverpool; rated on May 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 0: Lister Hotel at 28a Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on April 26

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Krispy Kreme at Liverpool Lime Street Station Lime Street, Liverpool; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Pizza Rojin at 116 Oakfield Road, Liverpool; rated on May 27