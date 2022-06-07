Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ruby Blues / Cotton Club at 4 Charlotte Row 53 Great Charlotte Street, Liverpool; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Sutikku Bowl at 124 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on May 25
• Rated 4: OCS Group Ltd at Liverpool Womens Hospital Crown Street, Liverpool; rated on May 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 0: Lister Hotel at 28a Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on April 26
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Krispy Kreme at Liverpool Lime Street Station Lime Street, Liverpool; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Pizza Rojin at 116 Oakfield Road, Liverpool; rated on May 27
• Rated 3: Village Pizza at 108 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on April 19