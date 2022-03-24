Food hygiene ratings handed to six Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Esto Es Espana at 32 Hope Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23
• Rated 2: The Pen Factory at 13 Hope Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Saddle Inn at 15 Dale Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23
• Rated 3: Abbey Road Bar & Kitchen at Ground Floor 17 Harrington Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Poundbakery at Pound Bakery 569 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on February 23
• Rated 4: Poundbakery at 27 - 29 Broadway, Liverpool; rated on February 23