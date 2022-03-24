Food hygiene ratings handed to six Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: Esto Es Espana at 32 Hope Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23

• Rated 2: The Pen Factory at 13 Hope Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Saddle Inn at 15 Dale Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23

• Rated 3: Abbey Road Bar & Kitchen at Ground Floor 17 Harrington Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Poundbakery at Pound Bakery 569 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on February 23