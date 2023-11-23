Food hygiene ratings handed to three Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Mamasan Bar & Brasserie, 24 College Lane, L1 3DS at 24 College Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 25
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Rio Pizza at 110 Queens Drive, Liverpool; rated on October 25
• Rated 3: The Cooking Pot at 239 Stanley Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25