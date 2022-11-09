Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Collingwood Boats Canteen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 72 St Johns Road, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 11.
And Mamos, a takeaway at 43 Bold Street, Liverpool was given a score of three on October 11.