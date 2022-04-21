Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Nefertiti Liverpool, at 574 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 23.

And Oakmere Substance Rehabilitation, at Oakmere Training Centre Cherry Lane, Liverpool was also given a score of three on March 23.