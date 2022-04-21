Food hygiene ratings handed to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Nefertiti Liverpool, at 574 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 23.
And Oakmere Substance Rehabilitation, at Oakmere Training Centre Cherry Lane, Liverpool was also given a score of three on March 23.
It means that of Liverpool's 945 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 590 (62%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.