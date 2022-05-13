The Reds will be seeking to win a third domestic trophy under their German manager when they face Chelsea on Saturday.

Liverpool and Chelsea will meet at Wembley for the second time this season when they contest the FA Cup final in the London sunshine on Saturday.

The Reds won an extremely close Carabao Cup final in February when Blues substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga skyed his spot kick over the bar during a penalty shootout that ended 11-10.

The FA Cup has increased in importance for both sides since that last meeting.

Chelsea are now under sanctions related to their Russian ownership during the ongoing Ukraine war and are up for sale, while Liverpool’s hopes of the Premier League title are receeding.

Although Liverpool are still on to do the quadruple this season there is an argument to be made that at present the Reds have not won enough silverware under Jurgen Klopp.

Particulalrly domestically, where they have one league title and one Carabao Cup to show for their dominance.

During the same period, rivals Manchester City have scooped eight domestic trophies.