Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cose Buone at 3 Cheapside, Liverpool; rated on January 19

    • Rated 5: MB Cafe 62 at 62 Muirhead Avenue East, Liverpool; rated on January 18

    • Rated 5: Sugar Shack Liverpool Ltd at 166 - 168 Townsend Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 16

    • Rated 5: Yo! at Unit L11 New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool; rated on January 16

    • Rated 5: The Picture Drome - Akshaya at 286 Kensington, Liverpool; rated on January 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Kop Bar at The Kop Bar Liverpool Football Club Anfield Road, Liverpool; rated on January 18

    • Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure Centre at David Lloyd Leisure Centre David Lloyd Leisure Centre Speke Road, Liverpool; rated on January 16

    • Rated 5: Liverpool Provincial Club at 108 Everton Road, Liverpool; rated on January 14

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Topnotch Pizza at 237 Stanley Road, Liverpool; rated on January 19

    • Rated 5: Heritage Cafe at Unit 3 209 Great Howard Street, Liverpool; rated on January 18