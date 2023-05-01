The Newcastle icon has given his take on Jurgen Klopp being booked for his celebration against Spurs.

One of the biggest talking points from the latest round of Premier League fixtures is Jurgen Klopp’s celebrations following Liverpool’s stoppage time goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

Diogo Jota netted the winner mere seconds after Richarlison stung the Reds for an equaliser which looked sure to finish off the match. Anfield erupted when Liverpool’s third goal hit the net and Klopp sprinted down the touchline to celebrate right in front of the fourth official, seemingly pulling his hamstring in the process as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The German’s animated reaction earned him a booking and it has sparked a lot of opinion among fans and pundits alike. Alan Shearer discussed the incident during Match of the Day 2 — here’s what he said.

Most Popular

Shearer responds to Klopp’s celebration vs Spurs

The Newcastle icon believes the Liverpool boss was fortunate to only be issued a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney after his antics on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He [Tierney] could easily have sent Jota off and should have sent him off, which he [Klopp] wasn’t too quick to mention. He was lucky, with the way he went up to the fourth official,” Shearer said.

“We know it’s an emotional game, it’s a bonkers game at times and emotions were running high. But it’s not the first time he’s done that on the touchline, so he is lucky that he just got a yellow card.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Klopp may have only picked up a yellow during the match, former Liverpool player Dean Saunders believes the manager could be in “big trouble” for comments he made about referee Tierney after the match.