Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have kicked off the season in title chasing form - picking up 16 points from a possible 18 in the Premier League so far.

Much of this good form can be attributed to Liverpool’s thriving frontline and the Reds have found the net on 15 occasions in their opening six matches. Klopps’ men are also performing well in the Carabao Cup and an impressive 3-1 win against Leicester has sealed them a place in the round of 16 where they will travel to Bournemouth.

The Merseyside giants, who were Carabao and FA Cup champions in 2022 are hoping to compete on all fronts this season after a difficult campaign which saw them miss out entirely on any silverware last term. Liverpool are currently in the middle of a period of transition after a host of summer signings in midfield and the manager is also hopeful of refreshing his frontline with further recruits in January.

Donyell Malen has been linked with a move to Liverpool. (Getty Images)

Much of the summer transfer window was dominated by the saga involving Mohamed Salah’s potential move to Saudi Arabia and although the move never materialised it is reported that Klopp is in the market to find a player who can one day become the heir to the Egyptian king. One viable option is rumoured to be Borussia Dortmund starlet Donyell Malen, according to reports from German outlet Sport Bild.

Malen is a right sided winger who progressed through the academy of both Ajax and Arsenal before eventually settling at PSV Eindhoven. The Netherlands winger progressed rapidly at PSV and was a member of the team which lifted the 2018 Eredivisie title.

Malen grew to be a key player over the three seasons that followed as his side continued to push for silverware and he earned a move to German giants Borussia Dortmund after an incredible season which saw him score 19 league goals from out wide. The winger has been a member of the Dortmund setup for two seasons and has scored 14 league goals in that time, while providing eight assists.

Malen’s performances have earned comparisons to former Arsenal winger Alexis Sachez due to his great dribbling skills and immense speed on the ball.

He has kicked off this season in fine form and has hit four goals in his sides opening seven games in all competitions.