Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on June 21, and there were none four weeks ago.
Across England there were 8,120 people in hospital with Covid as of June 28, with 205 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 101% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 72%.
The figures also show that 10 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 26. This was up from one in the previous seven days.