Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 26 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 49% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 41%.