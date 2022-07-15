Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 12 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 13,621 people in hospital with Covid as of July 12, with 264 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.