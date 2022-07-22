Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:31 am

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.

    The figures also show that four new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 17. This was down from five in the previous seven days.