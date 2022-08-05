Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.