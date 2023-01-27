Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.