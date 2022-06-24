Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust cares for zero Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust was caring for zero coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on June 14, and there were none four weeks ago.
Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Trust in the week to June 19. This was down from two in the previous seven days.