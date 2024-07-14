Liverpool in the eighties: 25 nostalgic photos to take you back to Liverpool in the 1980s

These fantastic photos provide a fascinating glimpse into an eventful decade in the city.

The photos featured in this gallery take you on a whistle stop tour of life in and around the city during the 1980s, a decade which saw the Toxteth riots, Liverpool FC conquer the footballing world and Diana, Princess of Wales enjoy the Grand National.

It was a time of great social upheaval as Liverpool suffered badly during a countrywide recession and anti-Tory sentiment began its rise in the city. However, from the late 1980s, Liverpool started to fight back as the development of the dock areas helped reinvigorate the region.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives. If you have a memory or photo you’d like to share, email us at [email protected] or post on our social media channels.

Liverpool pop group Frankie Goes To Hollywood rock some classic 1980s fashion - complete with a Walkman - after smash hits like 'Relax' and 'Two Tribes' propel them to global stardom. | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A view of graffiti on the Conservative Club in Sefton Park. The sentiment hasn't changed for many people, but the area has. Sefton Park was named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2024 in March. | Jim Dyson/Getty Images Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Children play street football - a common sight in the 80s | Allsport UK /Allsport Photo: Allsport UK /Allsport

There was certainly no Slug and Lettuce on North John Street back in 1988. | Keith Edkins/CC BY-SA 2.0/commons.wikimedia Photo: Keith Edkins/CC BY-SA 2.0/commons.wikimedia

