Liverpool restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Taj Syrian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 45 Lodge Lane, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,123 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 763 (68%) have ratings of five and just nine have zero ratings.