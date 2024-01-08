Liverpool restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Taj Syrian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 45 Lodge Lane, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,123 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 763 (68%) have ratings of five and just nine have zero ratings.