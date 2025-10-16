Leo Messi helped fire Inter Miami into the semi-finals. | Getty Images

Lionel Messi has named 10 wonderkids to keep an eye on with a teenage Liverpool star catching the Argentina legend’s eye.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cheapest way for Liverpool to create PSR space and to repeat the sort of spending that was seen this summer is to promote youth players, even if they don’t become the next Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk.

Jarrel Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m and Harvey Elliot will cost Aston Villa around £40m next summer, two fringe players who have allowed Arne Slot to sign Hugo Ekitike with the next crop of young players being utilised to boost the squad. Front and centre has been Conor Bradley, but it is Rio Ngumoha who has made the headlines and who, arguably, the greatest ever to play the game, has been impressed by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lionel Messi impressed by Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha

As part of Adidas’ latest boot range, Lionel Messi has launched Messi+10: Season 2 where he has picked out his top 10 wonderkids to keep an eye on and Liverpool’s Ngumoha is one of them, as per Globo.

However, there is no sign of Messi’s fellow La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal on a list that also features Brajan Gruda (Brighton) and Andrey Santos (Chelsea). It doesn’t take too much research to work out why Messi has picked certain players, given what the inspiration for the list is.

At 17-years old, Nguomha is already Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer and a Premier League matchwinner after his dramatic late goal against Newcastle United at St James’ Park. Unfortunately for the England youth cap though, he hasn’t had the game time that many expected him to get due to Liverpool’s form and return to fitness of Alexander Isak seeing Arne Slot tinker with his starting XI and substitutes too.

https://x.com/ReshadFCB/status/1940058215263408616/video/1

What have teammates, pundits and foes said about Ngumoha?

Ngumoha hasn’t just made headlines for how he has burst onto the scene following his move from Chelsea last season, he has had teammates, pundits and even well-known supporters of rival clubs singing his praises. Former fellow academy and first team teammate Ben Gannon-Doak who moved to Bournemouth for £25m is a huge fan: "That guy is ridiculous. He is going to have some career ahead of him! So sharp and so talented. If he can keep going the way he is going, anything is possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Carragher has waxed lyrical about Ngumoha on numerous occasions and despite seeing scores of young players emerge in his time at the club, feels that Ngumoha is something different.

"It is difficult to create history at Liverpool because the club has got such great history. But there has been something about this lad in pre-season where Liverpool supporters are getting really excited," said Carragher on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

"Luis Diaz has moved on and he was the competition for Cody Gakpo on the left. There is a feeling that Liverpool have to replace Luis Diaz but what do you do when you have a young player like this That is definitely going to be in the minds of the Liverpool hierarchy in terms of what they do in the next week because when someone has an impact like that as a young player, that is not enough now.

"I am not talking about him playing every week but he has shown himself in a big moment, a high-pressure moment, composure at such a delicate stage of the game. You cannot not see him now on the bench and coming on in games for the next two or three months. He has got to be involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked in Chelsea’s academy, John Terry is fully aware of what Ngumoha can do and can’t believe that his former club let the talented teen slip through their fingers.

"He is a very ambitious boy who wanted to play first-team football and believed that was his pathway into Liverpool's first team,” reported Tribuna.com. “I’m still in contact with him, but he's just a fantastic player.

"We had a really good Under-14 team and he was a big part of that. You don't see too many players that are exciting like him anymore. There's going to be many more over the years that as an academy you lose, but there's always one that you think, 'I'm a bit gutted we missed out on that one'.”

It is one thing to get into Liverpool’s first team, it is another entirely to stay there and make the sort of difference that sees a player become an Anfield favourite. Ngumoha only needs to speak to Harvey Elliot about that.