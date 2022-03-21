Liverpool road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm March 19 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, J6 to j2 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, J1 to J5 - Lane closure for communications.

• M58, from 9pm March 22 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - Lane closure for barriers.

• M57, from 9.30am April 4 to 3.30pm April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4 - Lane closure for communications.