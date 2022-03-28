Liverpool road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M57, from 9.30am April 4 to 3.30pm April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4 - Lane closure for communications.