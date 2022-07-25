Liverpool road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Liverpool's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• M57, from 6am July 30 to 7pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.
• M57, from 6am to 7pm on July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 5 exit slip lane closure due to vegetation clearance on the A580.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.