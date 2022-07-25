Liverpool road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Liverpool's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 6am July 30 to 7pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am to 7pm on July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 5 exit slip lane closure due to vegetation clearance on the A580.