Jurgen Klopp has been busy making moves this window including the signings of Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay ahead of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool have had a steady transfer window so far with Jurgen Klopp moving to strengthen in the areas required early on rather than waiting.

The Reds signed Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica in one of the biggest deals of the summer so far as well as promising young players Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho who are both expected to feature in the first team.

The Anfield club has spent an estimated total of £77.22 million on new signings - ranking them amongst the bigger spenders in the division.

Indeed, no less than three clubs from English football’s top flight have yet to part ways with a single penny in transfer fees while others are already coming close to surpassing the £100 million mark.

As of Monday, July 18 with help from football statistics site Transfermarkt we have been able to collect the estimated data on how much all 20 Premier League clubs have spent in this window so far and rank them from lowest to highest.

There are a few names at both ends of the table that may come as a surprise.

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their overall estimated transfer spend in the summer window so far:

1. Bournemouth £0

2. Everton £0

3. Leicester City £0

4. Brighton & Hove Albion £17.64m