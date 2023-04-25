Ryan Gravenberch has been linked with a move to Liverpool amid a lack of minutes at Bayern Munich

Ryan Gravenberch has insisted his situation at Bayern Munich “has to change” amid reported interest from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old signed for the Bundesliga club on a five-year contract last summer but has failed to break into the starting XI. He has made 19 league appearances this term but 18 of those have come off the bench.

He has started just four games in all competitions and admitted in an interview with Dutch football magazine Voetbal International he admitted his current role does not match his expectations.

The player is keen for more game time and has been linked with a move to Anfield as they seek to bolster their midfield ahead of the expected departures of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin.

“Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive. Although playing, it is mainly training,” he told Voetbal.

“That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again. I haven’t spoken to the club management yet, so just wait and see what happens. But it is clear that this role does not match my expectations.”

Gravenberch played 103 times for Ajax before his move to Germany last summer, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists. He has also been capped 11 times by the Netherlands.

The Reds have two of the player’s international teammates in their ranks with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at the club, with the latter arriving on Merseyside in January.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has urged Gravenberch to be patient amid his frustrations over a lack of game time.

He said earlier this month: “I see Ryan’s qualities in training. He trains well. We see him as an 8, who can turn very well and dribble very well.

“He has to be patient and impatient in this situation. He has to go for the smallest chance in every training session.”

