Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 147 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 147 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 26 was down from 197 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 24% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 194.

Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 49% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 41%.