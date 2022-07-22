Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 197 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 197 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:31 am

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was down from 250 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 28% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 154.

    Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.

    The figures also show that 187 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 17. This was down from 224 in the previous seven days.