Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 59 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 59 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 59 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was up from 43 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

There were 82 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.