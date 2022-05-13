Liverpool Women's Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 10 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,363 people in hospital with Covid as of May 10, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 54% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 48%.