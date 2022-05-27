Liverpool Women's Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on May 17.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,639 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 142 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 59% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 49%.
The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 22. This was down from two in the previous seven days.