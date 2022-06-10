Liverpool Women's Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 7 was down from three on the same day the previous week.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,108 people in hospital with Covid as of June 7, with 116 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 34%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 5. This was down from five in the previous seven days.