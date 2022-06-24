Liverpool Women's Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on June 14.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Liverpool Women's Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Women's Trust in the week to June 19.