Liverpool Women's Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on July 12.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 17. This was down from four in the previous seven days.