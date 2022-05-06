Liverpool Women's Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Liverpool Women's Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.