Liverpool Women's Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on March 8.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 10,877 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 235 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Liverpool Women's Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 9% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that four new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Women's Trust in the week to March 13.