Liverpool Women's Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 16,552 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 319 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Liverpool Women's Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 80% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.
The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Liverpool Women's Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from 11 in the previous seven days.