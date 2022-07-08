The new Premier League season isn’t too far away now.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Fantasy Premier League is becoming an ever-increasingly popular phenomenon among football fans in this country.

The new season starts in early August and supporters will be back competing in leagues against their friends, family and colleagues.

Liverpool were just pipped to the title last term by Manchester City will look to push for top spot again in the next campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are without Sadio Mane anymore but will be hoping new signing Darwin Nunez can fill the void.

They will be locking horns with new boys Fulham again and the London club arrive back in the big time with striker Aleksander Mitrovic after he fired 43 goals in the Championship.

The Cottagers will take on rivals Brentford next term as the Bees prepare for another year under Thomas Frank.