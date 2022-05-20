Mersey Care Trust cares for seven Covid-19 patients in hospital

Mersey Care Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 17 was down from 18 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 56% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 16.
Across England there were 5,733 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 173 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 61% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 42%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 15. This was down from 17 in the previous seven days.