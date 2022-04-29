More visas approved for Ukrainian refugees in Liverpool – amid government processing delay criticism

File photo dated 25/02/22 of The Ukrainian flag being flown above 10 Downing Street in London, as the UK's visa schemes for Ukrainian refugees are "lacking in clarity, resourcing and accountability" and are heightening the risk of trafficking and exploitation, according to a report.

More visas have been approved for Ukrainian refugees to stay with sponsors in Liverpool under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, according to new figures.

They come amid criticism that the UK Government is not granting visas fast enough, leaving families and sponsors in limbo.

The Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, also known as Homes for Ukraine, allows citizens to volunteer to house refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Sponsors agree to offer accommodation for at least six months, with those receiving sponsorship allowed to live, work and study in the UK for up to three years.

Home Office data shows as of Tuesday (April 26), the number of visas issued for sponsors based in Liverpool stood at 140 – up from 34 as of April 6, when local figures on the scheme were first published.

Across the UK as a whole, 51,300 visas had been issued by April 27, equating to around 69% of the 74,700 applications made to that date.

The proportion of people waiting has dropped since April 7, when just 12,500 applications had been issued from 43,600 applications.

But the number of Ukrainians that have come to the UK through the scheme remains low, with the latest national figures showing just 11,100 had arrived by April 25.

The Government cautioned the data is likely to contain some duplicate records, while around 2% of sponsors could not be assigned to a local area.

Some warn that delays in processing are impacting the number of refugees able to arrive in the UK, with reports of families unable to travel due to individual members not having visas granted.

Stephen Kinnock, shadow minister for immigration, said it was “truly inspiring” to see so many British households open their doors to fleeing refugees.

But he also criticised the UK Government’s handling of the scheme, saying issues with processing visas had created a “bureaucratic nightmare.”

Refugees have also been arriving through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows Ukrainian nationals to join family members in the UK.

As of April 27, 34,900 visas have been provided under the scheme nationally, of which 16,000 people had arrived by April 25.

Local data on this scheme has not yet been made available.