The controversial technology has already had a massive impact on English football’s top flight this season.

VAR continues to be a bone of contention for many Premier League clubs this season – but how would the table look without it at this early stage?

Both Liverpool and Everton have been involved in their fair share of controversial calls this season and many fans want to see vast improvements in how the technology is used in the Premier League, according to the Football Supporters’ Association, while others believe that it should be removed completely.

There were a string of VAR controversies in the last round of top-flight fixtures, with the Premier League asking for information from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) organisation (which manages referees) concerning the decisions to disallow goals for West Ham and Newcastle in their matches against Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.

PGMOL accepted incorrect decisions were made in those incidents and the VAR at the Newcastle match, Lee Mason, was not given a Premier League appointment for the next round of matches.

The controversies have reopened the debate about how VAR is used, but which teams are actually benefiting from it this season and who has the most to gripe about?

Here is how the table would look without the technology in place:

Manchester City - Points gained/lost with VAR = -2, Points without VAR = 16 Arsenal - Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR = 4 Tottenham- Points gained/lost with VAR = 0,Points without VAR = 14 Brighton - Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR =13 Manchester United- Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR = 12 Brentford - Points gained/lost with VAR = -1, Points without VAR = 10 Liverpool - Points gained/lost with VAR = 1, Points without VAR = 8 Leeds - Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR = 8 Chelsea - Points gained/lost with VAR = 2, Points without VAR = 8 Wolves - Points gained/lost with VAR = -2, Points without VAR = 8 Newcastle - Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR = 7 Southampton - Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR = 7 Bournemouth - Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR = 7 Crystal Palace - Points gained/lost with VAR = 1, Points without VAR = 7 Fulham - Points gained/lost with VAR = 2, Points without VAR = 6 Everton - Points gained/lost with VAR = -2, Points without VAR = 6 West Ham - Points gained/lost with VAR = -1, Points without VAR = 5 Aston Villa - Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR = 4 Nottingham Forest - Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR = 4 Leicester City - Points gained/lost with VAR = 0, Points without VAR = 1

This table does not take into account if the VAR decisions were correct. It shows how the Premier League table would look without it.