Recent reports have linked Liverpool to Barcelona’s Franck Kessié as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his midfield this summer. A deal with Alexis Mac Allister has been finalised but the Reds have more names on their radar as the German boss plans an engine room revamp.

According to AS, Barca were looking to cash in on Kessié despite him only signing for the LaLiga giants last summer. A minumum asking price of £30 million was reported, with Liverpool facing competition from Inter Milan and potentially Spurs as well. However, it seems the Ivory Coast international is not an option for Liverpool to consider after all, as his agent has since spoken out on the rumours.

Kessié’s agent has publicly dismissed these reports as ‘fake news’ and says his client is keen to remain at Barcelona and he will resist any attempt to seek a summer transfer for the 26-year-old. Fabrizio Romano relayed this information on his Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Despite links with Kessié being debunked, Liverpool still have plenty of options to explore as the transfer window opens. With Mac Allister now officially a Liverpool player and donning the No.10 shirt, the Reds will kick off their summer with a statement signing and fans will hope there is more to follow.

Other midfield options for the Reds include Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked to an Anfield move from Bayern Munich after struggling for regular time on the pitch. Recent reports have claimed that a summer exit for the Dutchman ‘seems almost inevitable’ and Liverpool is a ‘likely destination’ for him.