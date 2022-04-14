Rise in visits to A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals

More patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 15,757 patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in March.
That was a rise of 19% on the 13,259 visits recorded during February, and 9% more than the 14,421 patients seen in March 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in March 2020, there were 11,019 visits to A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 34% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 19% compared to February, and 29% more than the 1.7 million seen during March 2021.
At St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust:
In March:
There were 162 booked appointments, down from 168 in February
64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
406 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 3% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in February:
The median time to treatment was 94 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 7% of patients left before being treated