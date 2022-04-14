Rise in visits to A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust

More patients visited A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 1,218 patients visited A&E at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in March.

That was a rise of 5% on the 1,157 visits recorded during February, and 5% more than the 1,159 patients seen in March 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in March 2020, there were 846 visits to A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 19% compared to February, and 29% more than the 1.7 million seen during March 2021.

At Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust:

In March:

There were 75 booked appointments, down from 76 in February

90% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in February:

The median time to treatment was 105.5 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times