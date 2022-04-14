Rise in visits to A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust

More patients visited A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 1,218 patients visited A&E at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in March.
That was a rise of 5% on the 1,157 visits recorded during February, and 5% more than the 1,159 patients seen in March 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in March 2020, there were 846 visits to A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 19% compared to February, and 29% more than the 1.7 million seen during March 2021.
At Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust:
In March:
There were 75 booked appointments, down from 76 in February
90% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in February:
The median time to treatment was 105.5 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
No patients left before being treated